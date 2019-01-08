Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Two Peas & Their Pod Cookbook
Favorite Everyday Recipes from Our Family Kitchen
115 recipes–wholesome new creations and celebrated favorites from the blog–from the husband and wife team behind Two Peas & Their PodRead More
TWO PEAS & THEIR POD celebrates a family, friends, and community-oriented lifestyle that has huge and growing appeal. Maria the genuine, fun, relaxed mom next door who’s got the secret sauce: that special knack for effortlessly creating tantalizing and wholesome (and budget-friendly) meals with ease. From a Loaded Nacho Bar bash for 200 guests to quick-and-easy healthy weeknight dinners like never-fail favorites like One-Skillet Sausage Pasta or Asian Pork Lettuce Wraps (always followed by a fab dessert!), Maria shares her best lifestyle tips and home cook smarts.
An essential resource for parents looking to update their healthy, inexpensive, time-saving, kid friendly meal roster; aspiring home cooks who want to eat-in delicious food more than they eat out; as well as anyone looking to share their love of food and the giving spirit with their neighbors, TWO PEAS & THEIR POD will help readers bring home that (achievable!) slice of Americana, where families come together to enjoy fresh and nutritious meals and there’s always a batch of still-warm cookies waiting on the counter.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Maria is one of my favorite longtime food friends, and I already thought she hung the moon. But this cookbook has completely knocked it out of the park and given me a whole new collection of delicious recipes to dive into! Maria's signature flavors, textures, and gorgeous colors are all over the food in these pages, but the best thing about her recipes is that they are user-friendly and they absolutely work. This cookbook will become a go-to bible for home cooks everywhere!"—Ree Drummond, #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Pioneer Woman Cooks
"Two Peas & Their Pod Cookbook is going to be a new staple on my bookshelf! It's gorgeous and filled with everyday recipes for the whole family."—Gina Homolka, #1 New York Times bestselling author and founder of Skinnytaste
"Two Peas & Their Pod Cookbook is chock-full of unfussy recipes for every occasion: easy family dinners, casual weeknight entertaining, game day . . . the works. Plus, Maria's 1000% my leading resource for all things cookies: she knows what's up!"
—Gaby Dalkin, author and creator of What's Gaby Cooking
"Maria's style is smart and practical, her food nourishing and easy to make. Whether it's breakfast for kids or dinner for friends, Maria's recipes and her good advice-make sure to read her tips and notes-will see you through, even if you're a beginner in the kitchen. This book is bound to keep the peas in your pod happy and well fed."—Dorie Greenspan, award-winning author of Dorie's Cookies and Everyday Dorie
"I've been waiting for a Two Peas & Their Pod Cookbook for years! Maria's recipes are so approachable and simple, while being perfectly delicious and family-friendly. This book is my new must-have guide in the kitchen!"—Jessica Merchant, author and founder of How Sweet Eats