Maria Lichty

Maria Lichty‘s blog Two Peas & Their Pod began after friends and family asked for the recipes she and her husband used to cater their own wedding, and Maria and Josh have been blogging ever since, sharing stories of their culinary and lifestyle adventures.

When Maria isn’t in the kitchen, she enjoys watching sports (football, baseball, basketball, hockey–you name it!), hiking, running, traveling, reading, watching movies, and going to the park with her special taste testers, sons Maxwell and Caleb. Maria and her family live in Salt Lake City, Utah.

