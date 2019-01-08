Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Maria Lichty
Maria Lichty‘s blog Two Peas & Their Pod began after friends and family asked for the recipes she and her husband used to cater their own wedding, and Maria and Josh have been blogging ever since, sharing stories of their culinary and lifestyle adventures.Read More
When Maria isn’t in the kitchen, she enjoys watching sports (football, baseball, basketball, hockey–you name it!), hiking, running, traveling, reading, watching movies, and going to the park with her special taste testers, sons Maxwell and Caleb. Maria and her family live in Salt Lake City, Utah.
When Maria isn’t in the kitchen, she enjoys watching sports (football, baseball, basketball, hockey–you name it!), hiking, running, traveling, reading, watching movies, and going to the park with her special taste testers, sons Maxwell and Caleb. Maria and her family live in Salt Lake City, Utah.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Two Peas & Their Pod Cookbook
115 recipes--wholesome new creations and celebrated favorites from the blog--from the husband and wife team behind Two Peas & Their PodTWO PEAS & THEIR POD…