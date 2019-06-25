EVERYTHING-BAGEL CHEESE STRAWS

One of my favorite indulgences is an everything bagel. Since I don’t want to eat a bagel every day (well, I want to, but I probably shouldn’t!), I’ve figured out how to make my own everything-bagel seasoning and then add it to just about anything for a little extra kick, whether it’s avocado toast, eggs, vegetables, popcorn, or chicken. However, if you’re in a pinch, store-bought seasoning works too.

For a special treat, I sprinkle it over these Asiago cheese straws, which are the perfect party food. You can make them in advance and store them in the fridge until they’re ready to bake (since they’re best enjoyed the day they’re made). The layers puff up in the oven so you end up with a flaky, buttery, crispy treat with great cheesy flavor—like an Asiago bagel, Josh’s favorite.