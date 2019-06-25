EVERYTHING-BAGEL CHEESE STRAWS
by Maria Lichty
115 recipes--wholesome new creations and celebrated favorites from the blog--from the husband and wife team behind Two Peas & Their Pod
TWO PEAS & THEIR POD celebrates a family, friends, and community-oriented lifestyle that has huge and growing appeal. Maria the genuine, fun, relaxed mom next door who's got the secret sauce: that special knack for effortlessly creating tantalizing and wholesome (and budget-friendly) meals with ease. From a Loaded Nacho Bar bash for 200 guests to quick-and-easy healthy weeknight dinners like never-fail favorites like One-Skillet Sausage Pasta or Asian Pork Lettuce Wraps (always followed by a fab dessert!), Maria shares her best lifestyle tips and home cook smarts.
An essential resource for parents looking to update their healthy, inexpensive, time-saving, kid friendly meal roster; aspiring home cooks who want to eat-in delicious food more than they eat out; as well as anyone looking to share their love of food and the giving spirit with their neighbors, TWO PEAS & THEIR POD will help readers bring home that (achievable!) slice of Americana, where families come together to enjoy fresh and nutritious meals and there's always a batch of still-warm cookies waiting on the counter.
prep: 20 MINUTES | cook: 20 MINUTES | total: 40 MINUTES | makes 18 TO 20 CHEESE STRAWS
One of my favorite indulgences is an everything bagel. Since I don’t want to eat a bagel every day (well, I want to, but I probably shouldn’t!), I’ve figured out how to make my own everything-bagel seasoning and then add it to just about anything for a little extra kick, whether it’s avocado toast, eggs, vegetables, popcorn, or chicken. However, if you’re in a pinch, store-bought seasoning works too.
For a special treat, I sprinkle it over these Asiago cheese straws, which are the perfect party food. You can make them in advance and store them in the fridge until they’re ready to bake (since they’re best enjoyed the day they’re made). The layers puff up in the oven so you end up with a flaky, buttery, crispy treat with great cheesy flavor—like an Asiago bagel, Josh’s favorite.
INGREDIENTS
EVERYTHING-BAGEL SEASONING
- 2 tablespoons poppy seeds
- 1 tablespoon white sesame seeds
- 1 tablespoon black sesame seeds
- 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon dried minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon dried minced onion
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
CHEESE STRAWS
- All-purpose flour, for dusting
- 2 sheets (one 17-ounce package) frozen puff pastry, thawed according to package instructions
- 1 large egg
- 1 cup finely grated Asiago cheese
DIRECTIONS
1. Make the everything seasoning: In a small bowl, combine all the seasoning ingredients. Stir until combined and set aside.
2. Make the cheese straws: Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats and set aside.
3. Lightly flour a clean counter or table. Roll out each sheet of puff pastry to a 10 × 12-inch rectangle.
4. In a small bowl, beat the egg with 1 tablespoon water. Using a pastry brush, gently brush the surface of the pastry with the egg mixture. Sprinkle each sheet evenly with the cheese, about 1⁄2 cup per sheet, and everything-bagel seasoning, about 1 tablespoon per sheet.
5. With a rolling pin, lightly press the cheese and seasonings into the puff pastry. Using a sharp knife, pastry cutter, or pizza cutter, cut each sheet into about 10 long, 1-inch-wide strips.
6. Transfer each strip to the prepared baking sheets, placing them 1 inch apart and twisting the ends in opposite directions to give the straws a spiraled look. If the dough gets too warm and sticky, you can put one tray in the refrigerator while you are twisting.
7. Bake the straws for 15 minutes, until lightly browned and puffed. Turn each straw over and bake for an additional 5 minutes, until puffed, crispy, and dry to the touch. Remove from the oven and cool for 5 minutes. Serve the day they’re made.
