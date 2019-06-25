PEANUT BUTTER CARAMELITAS

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Generously grease a 9 × 13-inch pan with nonstick cooking spray.

2. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, oats, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.

3. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream together both sugars with the butter and peanut butter until smooth, about 2 minutes, scraping down the sides of the bowl with a spatula if necessary. Add the eggs and vanilla and mix until combined.

4. Add the dry ingredients and mix until just combined. Press half of the dough into the prepared pan and bake for 12 minutes.