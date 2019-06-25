CINNAMON STREUSEL FRENCH TOAST
Two Peas & Their Pod Cookbook
by Maria Lichty
CINNAMON STREUSEL FRENCH TOAST
prep: 15 MINUTES | cook: 15 MINUTES | total: 30 MINUTES | serves 8
This recipe is inspired by the Griddle Cafe in Los Angeles, our favorite breakfast spot when we’re in the city. Their specialty is super-sized, slightly over-the-top breakfast classics, and I knew from my first bite of this turned-up toast that I’d be heading straight back to my kitchen to figure out how to re-create it. The key is using a thick, sweet bread like brioche (though Texas toast can also do the trick), coating it with a cinnamon-sugar streusel that gets griddled right into the toast, then finishing off the whole stack with a slab of butter, a drizzle of maple syrup, and an extra sprinkling of streusel to melt over the top. One slice will just about send you into the happiest sugar coma ever! I like breaking out this recipe for special occasions when I want to serve something extra indulgent for breakfast, especially around the holidays.
INGREDIENTS
CINNAMON STREUSEL TOPPING
- 1⁄2 cup sugar
- 4 teaspoons ground cinnamon 2 teaspoons unsalted butter
FRENCH TOAST
- 5 large eggs
- 1/3 cup whole milk
- 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- 1⁄2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, plus more for serving
- 8 slices brioche bread, challah, or Texas toast (see Note)
- Maple syrup, for serving
NOTE: I strongly encourage you to try to find brioche for this recipe; it really does make French toast that much more special. I love the brioche from Trader Joe’s.
DIRECTIONS
1. Preheat a griddle pan or large skillet over medium-high heat, or an electric griddle to 350°F.
2. Make the streusel topping: In a medium bowl, combine the sugar, cinnamon, and butter. Rub the mixture between your pointer finger and thumb until the butter forms pea- sized pieces. Set aside.
3. Make the French toast: In a shallow dish, use a fork or whisk to beat together the eggs, milk, vanilla, and cinnamon.
4. Melt the butter on the heated griddle or skillet. Dip the bread in the egg mixture, turning to coat both sides evenly. Let some of the excess drain off, then place the bread slices on the hot griddle pan or in the hot skillet. You may need to work in batches, depending on the size of your griddle or pan. Top each slice of bread with about 1 tablespoon cinnamon streusel. Cook until browned on the first side, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip and cook until the second side is golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes.
5. Transfer the French toast slices to a plate with the streusel side facing up. Sprinkle with an extra pinch of streusel while the French toast is still hot so it can melt. Repeat with the remaining batches, adding more butter to the griddle or pan if needed.
6. Serve with butter and maple syrup.
