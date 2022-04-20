Ellie Claire Mother’s Day Gift Guide

In honor of Mother’s Day, we’ve created a gift guide full of journals and devotionals that would be the perfect gift for moms, grandmas, and caregivers.

 

 

 

The Confident Woman Journal

by Joyce Meyer

Live boldly in the love of Christ with Bible teacher and #1 New York Times bestselling author Joyce Meyer.
 
For women who have tried every solution imaginable to be the best version of themselves, but nothing seems to be working, Joyce Meyer has the answer: Confidence. 

Joyce explains that confidence stems from being positive in your actions and living honestly, but most importantly from having faith, in God and in ourselves. By using the characteristics outlined in Confidently You, this journal gives women a place to write out their concerns and prayers.

With encouragement from Joyce Meyer to guide us, we can work towards becoming the confident woman we were created to be.

Ellie Claire's LeatherLuxe® material plus a four-color interior design combine to make The Confident Woman a stunning journal. The rich feel of leather is finished with round corners to make this journal an extraordinary gift for any time of year.

Promises and Prayers for Women

Created by Ellie Claire

Embrace the eternal and unchanging promises of God's word with devotions written by—and for—women.


Women will be encouraged to grow their faith with devotions that take just minutes a day. From seeking God's will to balancing work and family, from dealing with children to handling difficult friends, these devotions address how God's promises touch everyday lives and how prayers can change your circumstances.

Her Children Call Her Blessed

by Ellie Claire

It is the little things you do that makes you the mother you are. You may not even be aware of all the ways your love and care surrounds your family with security and confidence. These quotes and Scripture on lightly ruled, beautifully designed pages will encourage you in your daily life. Lay-flat binding, non-bleed paper and inspirational content on each page will make this an interactive journal that you will treasure for years to come. A presentation page makes this a perfect Mother’s Day gift for someone special.
 

A Woman's Heart

by Worthy Inspired

Be inspired by the words of some of the best known and loved Christian women from our time and throughout history. In just a few minutes each day, you will be encouraged to grow your faith. From seeking God's will to balancing home and family, from dealing with perfectionism to handling difficult relationships, these devotions address topics relevant to your every day life. The timelessness of the quotes is enhanced by the rich writing of each devotion. Daily passages close with a short prayer and a suggested Scripture reading.

Leather/fine binding
100 Need-to-Know Tips for Moms of Tweens and Teens

by Letitia Suk

Parenting a teenager requires a solid understanding of adolescence, quick thinking, and the giving of lots of space. It is a challenging task that can be filled with deep satisfaction. These tips will help you cope with the day-to-day challenges of parenting your teen while encouraging your heart and soul.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • These 100 tips on parenting teens are interspersed with Scripture
  • Beautiful full-color interior design
  • Presentation page for personalization
  • Ribbon marker
  • Makes a great mother's day or birthday gift for mom!


Everyday Grace for Mothers

by Denae Jones

by Jennifer Gerelds

A moment of grace in the life of a mother makes all the difference.

Whether you are driving the carpool, breaking up a sibling spat, or sitting in board meetings, you, mom, are the best grace-giver. This book offers you a little of the grace that you so daily offer your family, friends, and coworkers. With sixty devotions full of Scriptural encouragement, Everyday Grace for Mothers lets you take a few quiet moments for yourself, find some calm in the chaos, and fill your heart and mind with God's promises.

FEATURES:
  • Sixty devotions full of Scriptural encouragement
  • Full-color interior design
  • Presentation page for personalization
  • Ribbon marker
  • Perfect gift for Mother's Day or just because

Hand Lettered Truth

by Debbie Bratton

See Scripture in a whole new way with this inspiring gift book that includes 60 hand lettered verses by Instagram sensation Debbie Bratton.
Whether you are new to the Bible or are a seasoned reader, you'll see Scripture with new eyes through these elegant hand lettering designs from artist Debbie Bratton. Debbie began lettering in 2014 as a way to meditate on the word of God, using art to bring the Bible to life in a fresh way. She has since carved out a following on Instagram and Etsy of other creatives who find inspiration in her unique, artistic treatment of Scripture. Debbie's attention to detail and creativity make this a treasured and meaningful gift for any occasion.
FEATURES
  • Beautiful gift book featuring hand lettered Scripture
  • Full-color interior design
  • Presentation page for personalization
  • A meaningful gift for any occasion