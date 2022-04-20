Ellie Claire Mother’s Day Gift Guide
In honor of Mother’s Day, we’ve created a gift guide full of journals and devotionals that would be the perfect gift for moms, grandmas, and caregivers.
The Confident Woman Journal
by Joyce Meyer
Joyce explains that confidence stems from being positive in your actions and living honestly, but most importantly from having faith, in God and in ourselves. By using the characteristics outlined in Confidently You, this journal gives women a place to write out their concerns and prayers.
With encouragement from Joyce Meyer to guide us, we can work towards becoming the confident woman we were created to be.
Ellie Claire's LeatherLuxe® material plus a four-color interior design combine to make The Confident Woman a stunning journal. The rich feel of leather is finished with round corners to make this journal an extraordinary gift for any time of year.
Promises and Prayers for Women
Created by Ellie Claire
Embrace the eternal and unchanging promises of God's word with devotions written by—and for—women.
Women will be encouraged to grow their faith with devotions that take just minutes a day. From seeking God's will to balancing work and family, from dealing with children to handling difficult friends, these devotions address how God's promises touch everyday lives and how prayers can change your circumstances.
Her Children Call Her Blessed
by Ellie Claire
A Woman's Heart
by Worthy Inspired
Be inspired by the words of some of the best known and loved Christian women from our time and throughout history. In just a few minutes each day, you will be encouraged to grow your faith. From seeking God's will to balancing home and family, from dealing with perfectionism to handling difficult relationships, these devotions address topics relevant to your every day life. The timelessness of the quotes is enhanced by the rich writing of each devotion. Daily passages close with a short prayer and a suggested Scripture reading.
100 Need-to-Know Tips for Moms of Tweens and Teens
by Letitia Suk
HIGHLIGHTS
- These 100 tips on parenting teens are interspersed with Scripture
- Beautiful full-color interior design
- Presentation page for personalization
- Ribbon marker
- Makes a great mother's day or birthday gift for mom!
Everyday Grace for Mothers
by Denae Jones
by Jennifer Gerelds
Whether you are driving the carpool, breaking up a sibling spat, or sitting in board meetings, you, mom, are the best grace-giver. This book offers you a little of the grace that you so daily offer your family, friends, and coworkers. With sixty devotions full of Scriptural encouragement, Everyday Grace for Mothers lets you take a few quiet moments for yourself, find some calm in the chaos, and fill your heart and mind with God's promises.
- Sixty devotions full of Scriptural encouragement
- Full-color interior design
- Presentation page for personalization
- Ribbon marker
- Perfect gift for Mother's Day or just because
Hand Lettered Truth
by Debbie Bratton
Whether you are new to the Bible or are a seasoned reader, you'll see Scripture with new eyes through these elegant hand lettering designs from artist Debbie Bratton. Debbie began lettering in 2014 as a way to meditate on the word of God, using art to bring the Bible to life in a fresh way. She has since carved out a following on Instagram and Etsy of other creatives who find inspiration in her unique, artistic treatment of Scripture. Debbie's attention to detail and creativity make this a treasured and meaningful gift for any occasion.
FEATURES