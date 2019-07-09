Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Everyday Grace for Mothers

60 Devotions

by

A moment of grace in the life of a mother makes all the difference.

Whether you are driving the carpool, breaking up a sibling spat, or sitting in board meetings, you, mom, are the best grace-giver. This book offers you a little of the grace that you so daily offer your family, friends, and coworkers. With sixty devotions full of Scriptural encouragement, Everyday Grace for Mothers lets you take a few quiet moments for yourself, find some calm in the chaos, and fill your heart and mind with God’s promises.

FEATURES:
  • Sixty devotions full of Scriptural encouragement
  • Full-color interior design
  • Presentation page for personalization
  • Ribbon marker
  • Perfect gift for Mother’s Day or just because

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Devotional

On Sale: March 17th 2020

Price: $14.99 / $19.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 144

ISBN-13: 9781546015284

Ellie Claire Gifts logo®
Hardcover
