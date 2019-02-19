Denae Jones
Denaé Jones is the author ofEveryday Grace for Teens and Love, Joy, Peace: A Devotional Journal. She graduated from Morehead State University with a degree in education. After teaching children with special needs for six years, she resigned to homeschool her own children. She currently works as a financial planner and writes a column for local newspapers. Her writing has previously been published in two of the Chicken Soup for the Soul books. She lives in Bethel, Ohio with her husband and six children.
Jennifer Gerelds is the author of numerous devotional books and Bibles, including Everyday Grace for Friends, Waking Up to Grace, Peaceful Promises, and the Brave Girls Bible Stories and devotional series.
By the Author
Everyday Grace for Mothers
A moment of grace in the life of a mother makes all the difference.Whether you are driving the carpool, breaking up a sibling spat, or…
Everyday Grace for Teens
Being a teen is tough. Making friends, fitting in, planning your future, dating, dealing with parents -- it can be overwhelming. These warm, light devotions,…
Love, Joy, Peace
Devotional entries by Denae Jones illustrate how the fruit of the spirit can be found in every day life. The prompts and questions lead into…