Denae Jones

Denaé Jones is the author ofEveryday Grace for Teens and Love, Joy, Peace: A Devotional Journal. She graduated from Morehead State University with a degree in education. After teaching children with special needs for six years, she resigned to homeschool her own children. She currently works as a financial planner and writes a column for local newspapers. Her writing has previously been published in two of the Chicken Soup for the Soul books. She lives in Bethel, Ohio with her husband and six children.

Jennifer Gerelds is the author of numerous devotional books and Bibles, including Everyday Grace for Friends, Waking Up to Grace, Peaceful Promises, and the Brave Girls Bible Stories and devotional series.