Everyday Grace for Mothers
60 Devotions

by

by

ebook / ISBN-13: 9781546037064

USD: $1.99

ON SALE: March 17th 2020

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Devotional

PAGE COUNT: 144

A moment of grace in the life of a mother makes all the difference.

Whether you are driving the carpool, breaking up a sibling spat, or sitting in board meetings, you, mom, are the best grace-giver. This book offers you a little of the grace that you so daily offer your family, friends, and coworkers. With sixty devotions full of Scriptural encouragement, Everyday Grace for Mothers lets you take a few quiet moments for yourself, find some calm in the chaos, and fill your heart and mind with God’s promises.

FEATURES:
  • Sixty devotions full of Scriptural encouragement
  • Full-color interior design
  • Presentation page for personalization
  • Ribbon marker
  • Perfect gift for Mother’s Day or just because

