Everyday Grace for Mothers





FEATURES:

Sixty devotions full of Scriptural encouragement

Full-color interior design

Presentation page for personalization

Ribbon marker

Perfect gift for Mother’s Day or just because





Whether you are driving the carpool, breaking up a sibling spat, or sitting in board meetings, you, mom, are the best grace-giver. This book offers you a little of the grace that you so daily offer your family, friends, and coworkers. With sixty devotions full of Scriptural encouragement,lets you take a few quiet moments for yourself, find some calm in the chaos, and fill your heart and mind with God’s promises.