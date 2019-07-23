Debbie Bratton

Debbie Bratton always had a love of hand lettering and calligraphy and in 2014 began to use it as a means of meditating on the word of God. Using doodles, writing, and designing Bible verses, she began a journal that she gave to her oldest daughter. As she began to share some of her creations on social media, many friends encouraged her to do more with her designs. Now she and her husband have a small lettering business and Etsy shop and a big Instagram account.