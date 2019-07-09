Hand Lettered Truth

See Scripture in a whole new way with this inspiring gift book that includes 60 hand lettered verses by Instagram sensation Debbie Bratton.

Whether you are new to the Bible or are seasoned reader, you’ll see Scripture with new eyes through these elegant hand lettering designs from artist Debbie Bratton. Debbie began lettering in 2014 as a way to meditate on the word of God, using art to bring the Bible to life in a fresh way. She has since carved out a following on Instagram and Etsy of other creatives who find inspiration in her unique, artistic treatment of Scripture. Debbie’s attention to detail and creativity make this a treasured and meaningful gift for any occasion.

FEATURES

Beautiful gift book featuring hand lettered Scripture Full-color interior design Presentation page for personalization A meaningful gift for any occasion