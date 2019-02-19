Letitia Suk
Letitia Suk is a retreat leader, speaker, personal life coach, hospital chaplain, blogger, and the author of Getaway with God and Rhythms of Renewal. She and her husband, Tom, a marriage and family therapist, live in the Chicago area and are parents of four grown children.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
100 Need-to-Know Tips for Moms of Tweens and Teens
Parenting a teenager requires a solid understanding of adolescence, quick thinking, and the giving of lots of space. It is a challenging task that can…