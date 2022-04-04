Celebrate Earth Day with These 15 Books For Kids
Every year people around the world celebrate the beauty of our planet through Earth Day on April 22 and demonstrate support for environmental protection. By taking part in activities like planting trees, cleaning up litter, and taking more eco-friendly forms of transportation, we can help reduce our carbon footprint.
We’ve rounded up some of our favorite books for kids to help them learn more about our planet and ways they can help protect it all year round.
The EARTH Book (Illustrated Edition)
by Todd Parr
"I take care of the earth because I know I can do little things every day to make a BIG difference..."
With his signature blend of playfulness and sensitiviy, Todd Parr explores the important, timely subject of environmental protection and conservation in this eco-friendly picture book. Featuing a circular die-cut Earth on the cover, and printed entirely with recycled materials and nontoxic soy inks, this book includes lots of easy, smart ideas on how we can all work together to make the Earth feel good - from planting a tree and using both sides of the paper, to saving energy and reusing old things in new ways.
Best of all, the book includes an interior gatefold with a poster with tips/reminders on how kids can "go green" everyday. Equally whimsical and heartfelt, this sweet homage to our beautiful planet is sure to inspire readers of all ages to do their part in keeping the Earth happy and healthy.
Bob Ross, Peapod the Squirrel, and the Happy Accident
by Robb Pearlman
Illustrated by Bob Ross
Illustrated by Jason Kayser
Bob Ross and Peapod the Squirrel are back in an officially licensed picture book celebrating happy little accidents and the joy of painting.
A giant paint splotch becomes the basis for a beautiful landscape in the sequel to Bob Ross and Peapod the Squirrel. Using Bob's famous quote about making "happy accidents," Bob and Peapod create beautiful works of peaceful, serene art throughout the book as they move from one happy accident to the next.
The Ultimate Biography of Earth
Nick Lund; Jason Ford (Illustrator)
Backpack Explorer: on the Nature Trail
Editors of Storey Publishing
Gold Mom's Choice Award Winner
Jump-start curiosity with this take-along field guide for children ages 4 to 8. From worms, birds, and spiders to trees, flowers, and clouds, young explorers learn what to look and listen for wherever they are -- whether in a nature preserve, an urban park, or a suburban backyard. Seek-and-find lists, on-the-trail art projects, and discovery games get kids engaged in hands-on learning about nature, and a real pull-out magnifying glass helps them get a close-up glimpse of leaf veins, seed pods, and tiny insects. Filled with activities, checklists, and stickers, this interactive nature guide belongs in every kid's backpack.
Nature Smarts Workbook, Ages 4-6
The Environmental The Environmental Educators of Mass Audubon
It's fun to be nature smart! Nature Smarts Workbook, Ages 4-6is packed with interactive learning activities that expand STEM knowledge to include nature literacy. With an emphasis on teaching basic observational skills and introducing kids to the investigation method, the worksheets follow the acclaimed nature curriculum developed by the environmental educators at Mass Audubon, the largest state Audubon organization. Colorfully Illustrated games, puzzles, mazes, and on-the-page activities invite kids to learn to identify a range of common mammals and learn about their habitats; learn the distinctive parts of insects; know the tracks of the most common animals found across North America; and learn how seeds travel. Hands-on science activities get kids outdoors with projects ranging from collecting soil samples to observing different cloud formations; making a windsock to track wind direction; and creating a model of a beaver dam, and hunting for signs of bird life. This engaging workbook presents endless opportunities for discovery and learning--and nurtures the next generation of naturalists and conversation advocates.
Nature Smarts Workbook, Ages 7-9
The Environmental The Environmental Educators of Mass Audubon
It's fun to be nature smart! Nature Smarts Workbook, Ages 7-9is packed with interactive learning activities that build knowledge and appreciation of the natural world. Based on the curriculum from the acclaimed outdoor educators at Mass Audubon, the colorful activity pages feature games, puzzles, mazes, and both on-the-page and outdoor activities that teach kids about geology, earth science, wildlife habits, basic botany, and more, along with important concepts such as pattern recognition and classification systems. From understanding how rocks transform to becoming a cloud detective, distinguishing between vertebrates and invertebrates, and identifying types of bird beaks and plant parts, this book expands on the school STEM curriculum to foster growth of the next generation of naturalists and conservationists.
Now Is the Time for Trees
Arbor Day Foundation; Dan Lambe; Lorene Edwards Forkner (As told to)
"Celebrates the power of trees to oxygenate the planet, purify water and air, lower city temperatures, provide habitat, nurture the soul, and provide essential food sources." --Booklist
Trees and forests are the number one nature-based solution for reversing the negative effects of a changing climate. If ever there was a time to be planting trees, that time is now.
Inspired by a collective sense of urgency, a global movement to plant trees is gaining momentum. To move the needle, we need to act on a massive scale and plant millions of trees today to have a measurable and lasting impact on billions of lives tomorrow. In Now Is the Time for Trees, the experts at the Arbor Day Foundation will inspire you to do your part by showing you everything you need to know to plant trees at home or in your community. From advice on choosing the right size and type of tree to tried-and-true tips for planting success, this book will help you plant a tree today and leave your own legacy of hope.
Equal parts inspiration and advocacy, Now Is the Time for Trees is a rousing call for environmental action and a must-have book for nature lovers everywhere.
E Is for Environment
by Lucy Curran
Illustrated by Francesca Rosa
A is for Atmosphere, B is for Biodiversity, C is for Conservation, and so on in this delightful concept book that teaches young readers the ABCs of the natural world around us (and how to protect it).
From jungles to recycling to wildlife preserves, each letter of the alphabet is represented by a word and image that reflects everything from the rainforest to the savannah to the depths of the ocean, as well as animal life across the continents. Readers will be inspired to join the movement to conserve species and find out how they can make a difference (because you're never too young to start saving the world!).
The Atlas of a Changing Climate
Brian Buma
Climate change, visualized.
Climate change, shrinking wildlife habitats, rising sea levels, and vanishing species. These are big, important ideas that deserve a proper exploration--just the type of revealing journey you will experience in The Atlas of a Changing Climate.
Ecologist Brian Buma helps us envision--both literally and figuratively--the history, present, and possible futures of the imperiled ecosystems directly influencing our lives. By presenting the forces driving Earth's changes through illuminating maps, charts, and infographics, he proves the depth of our connectivity to our planet, revealing both the vulnerability--and hope--intrinsic in that link.
The World of Coral Reefs
Erin Spencer; Alexandria Neonakis (Illustrator)
Coral reefs occupy less than 1% of the ocean floor, but they support 25% of all marine species with food and shelter. In this lavishly illustrated book for ages 7 to 10, marine ecologist and underwater explorer Erin Spencer provides fascinating, scientific information in a highly accessible format, including details about the types of coral, their anatomy and life cycle, where they live, how reefs develop, and the incredible diversity of marine animals that live among them, including aquarium favorites like clownfish, royal blue tangs, and sea turtles. Kids learn about the interdependent relationships of people and reefs and how human behavior puts reefs in danger, promising conservation work that scientists are undertaking, and solution-oriented ways kids and families can help in the effort.
Brains On! Presents...Earth Friend Forever
by Molly Bloom
by Marc Sanchez
by Sanden Totten
Illustrated by Mike Orodán
The creators of Brains On!, the award-winning science podcast for kids, present a humorous, fact- and fun-filled look at the effects of plastic on Earth and how young readers can help protect their planet. Perfect for STEM enthusiasts!
Hi Friend,
It’s me, Earth! I hope you like living on me, but we need to talk.
I need your help to solve a BIG problem…You’re covering me with plastic!
But don’t worry, I know you’ve got my back—after all, you do live on it.
Love, Your Earth Friend Forever
Told in the form of a letter from Earth to the reader, this humorous picture book takes an in-depth look at how the actions of humans, particularly their use of plastic, is impacting the planet and how they can make simple changes in their every day life to help protect the place they call home. Additional back matter includes a letter from the reader to Earth, information on what plastic is and how it's made, and scientific solutions that are currently in the works.
Turn your BRAINS ON! with more books and check out:
Brains On! Presents...It's Alive
Brains On! Presents...Road Trip Earth
Love the World
by Todd Parr
A celebration of love, respect, peace, and unity by bestselling author and illustrator Todd Parr.
Love your grin. Love your skin.
Love the bees. Love the trees.
Love giving a hand. Love taking a stand.
LOVE YOURSELF. LOVE THE WORLD!
What the world needs now is love--and who better than Todd Parr to share a message of kindness, charity, and acceptance. Touching upon themes including self-esteem, environmentalism, and respect for others, Todd uses his signature silly and accessible style to encourage readers to show love for themselves and all the people, places, and things they encounter.
Bob Ross: My First Book of Nature
by Robb Pearlman
Illustrated by Bob Ross
The second official board book featuring Bob Ross's stunning, iconic paintings with a special nod to the natural world.
Happy little clouds. Tall, snow-capped mountains. River rocks. The beauty of nature is everywhere. Bob Ross: My First Book of Nature is an early concept board book featuring various Bob Ross paintings and some of Bob's little quips about all of the beautiful sights seen in nature and that he painted in front of TV audiences. Full of real paintings from the iconic artist, this follow up to Bob Ross: My First Book of Colors is sure to be a hit for any Bob Ross fan.
A Child's Introduction to the Environment
by Michael Driscoll
by Dennis Driscoll
This book looks at the wide variety of ecosystems and environmental regions of the Earth, from deserts and forests, to cities and farms, to oceans and ice caps, as well as the atmosphere, weather, energy sources, plants, and animals of each area. Michael Driscoll and professor of meteorology Dennis Driscoll explain the changes to our planet that are currently taking place, including rising temperatures and sea levels, and the effects they can have on our environment. They also profile young environmental activists like Greta Thunberg and Isra Hirsi, and highlight important, everyday actions such as water conversion and recycling that kids can do on their own or with their parents. Also included are fun projects and experiments to do at home like brewing sun tea, creating lightning, and making a smog detector.
Packed with facts, experiments, and a removable poster with tips on how to save the planet, this comprehensive guide will inspire kids and their families to think about our planet in new ways and help keep it beautiful and healthy for years to come.
The Book of Bees
by Lela Nargi
Filled with more than 150 beautiful, crystal-clear photos and bee fun facts, The Book of Bees is the ultimate guide for kids to explore the lives of these stunning insects and learn about their critical role in fostering a sustainable, healthy Earth.
Did you know there are blue bees and green bees? Or that one species of bee nests in snail shells? Or that many bees don’t live in hives? With more than 20,000 species of bees worldwide, there’s more to bees than just honey!
The Book of Bees gives curious kids a close-up view of busy buzzers from around the world. From the familiar Western honeybee to the extra-large Himalayan giant honeybee and Australia’s vibrant neon cuckoo bee, these pages are packed with detailed photos and fascinating facts on more than 50 species of bees. In-depth species profiles help you identify bees, learn about bee-havior, and find your favorites! And special features examine topics like hive life, nest cells, and other pollinators. The world of bees is exciting and surprising—and The Book of Bees will leave you buzzing!
