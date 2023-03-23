Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Books About the History of Basketball

by Emily Martin

March Madness is in full swing, and we’re deep into basketball season. But your love of basketball knows no seasons. Sure, you can pick up these books about the history of basketball right now, but these books are a great addition to your TBR any time of the year. Whether you’re a fan of the NBA, the WNBA, college basketball, or all of the above, you’re going to love these books.

Emily Martin has a PhD in English from the University of Southern Mississippi. She’s a contributing editor at Book Riot and blogs/podcasts at Book Squad Goals.