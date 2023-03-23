Books About the History of Basketball

Black Ball looks back at the history of the NBA, specifically Black basketball players who shaped pro basketball in the 1970s. As a new generation of Black basketball players­—including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Spencer Haywood—entered the league in the 1970s, this cohort was immediately confronted with racism. The press and the public were quick to blame Black basketball players for the decline of the NBA, and pro basketball became a symbol for post-civil rights America. In this book, scholar Theresa Runstedtler explores the history of the game with insightful social analysis to show how, in the face of racist backlash, these players were able to transform the sport for the better.