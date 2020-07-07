Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
John Gasaway
John Gasaway writes for ESPN’s Bubble Watch column. He is a college basketball analyst at ESPN.com and a lecturer on basketball analytics in Columbia University’s Sports Management Master’s degree program. Prior to joining ESPN, he teamed with Ken Pomeroy on the launch of Nate Silver’s Basketball Prospectus website. He was also a regular contributor to “The Count” feature at the Wall Street Journal.Read More
