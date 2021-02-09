Acclaimed sports journalist Marcus Thompson explores the 10 teams that transformed basketball in this illustrated history of the sport.





What turns a winning team into a dynasty? According to many, legitimate dynasties are teams that not only won two or more titles but combine personality, superstar talent, and consistent winning seasons. They are teams that you either love or love to hate.While basketball dynasties have been talked about in sports media circles-especially over the last few months-there isn’t been a book that explores these top teams in basketball history.features 10 winning teams that redefined the sport in their own way. Organized by dynasty beginning with the Minnesota Lakers (1948-1954) and ending with the Warriors (2015-the present), the book tells the story of each team with player and coach profiles (including some of the sports all-time greats: Johnson, Bird, Jordan, Abdul-Jabbar, O’Neal, Curry), key games, playing styles and tactics, controversies, and more. Also featured are teams and players that were frequent rivals to dynasty teams (such as LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers), teams that could have been dynasties, and possible future dynasties.