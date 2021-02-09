Acclaimed sports journalist Marcus Thompson II picks the 10 teams that transformed basketball in this illustrated history of the NBA.

Love it or hate it, being dubbed a dynasty is one of the ultimate accomplishments in team sports.In, Marcus Thompson II contends dynasties are good for the NBA and have pushed the sport to new heights. The ten teams identified have changed the game of basketball forever by raising the bar of greatness, introducing new skills and implementing never-before-seen strategies, all while having a lasting impact on society and culture. From the Bill Russell Celtics and the Michael Jordan Bulls to the Tim Duncan Spurs and the Steph Curry Warriors, each team had its own architect, star, villain, and unbelievable stats.It is extraordinary to win an NBA championship. It’s legendary to win multiple titles and forever change the game we know and love.