Marcus Thompson

Marcus Thompson II is a lead columnist at The Athletic known for his writing on Bay Area pro sports, especially the Golden State Warriors and the NBA at large. With more than twenty years’ experience, he has developed a respected voice in the industry through his storytelling, ability to connect with athletes, and unique perspective. He is the author of the national bestseller Golden: The Miraculous Rise of Steph Curry and KD: Kevin Durant’s Relentless Pursuit to Be the Greatest. The Clark Atlanta University product lives with his wife, Dawn, and daughter, Sharon, in Oakland, California.