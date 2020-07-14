Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Miracles on the Hardwood

The Hope-and-a-Prayer Story of a Winning Tradition in Catholic College Basketball

by

The David vs. Goliath rise of Catholic college basketball, from Villanova to Georgetown to Gonzaga, where small Catholic schools perennially shoot past the big power conference programs.
Genre: Nonfiction / Sports & Recreation / Basketball

On Sale: March 16th 2021

Price: $14.99 / $18.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 320

ISBN-13: 9781538717127

Twelve Logo
What's Inside

