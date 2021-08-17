6 Books to Live Your Best Life This Summer
Summer is upon us, which means a lot of us are getting back into our health & wellness goals. Whether you’re looking to reduce anxiety, eat better, exercise more, drink more water, get more sleep, or just take better care of yourself in general so you can live a longer life, summer is the perfect time to focus on you. Pick up any of these must-read wellness books to help you on your healthy and wellness journey. It’s Summer 2021, and this is your opportunity to live your best life and have your healthiest summer yet.
Better Sleep, Better You
by Frank Lipman, MD
by Neil Parikh
With Rachel Holtzman
For many people, good sleep is that one missing puzzle piece in their healthy journey. And yet it's the most essential part of living your best life. Better Sleep, Better You by sleep expert Frank Lipman, MD, and Casper co-founder Neil Parikh is your one-stop resource to finding better sleep for yourself tonight and every night. This book explains the latest developments in sleep science in easy-to-follow language that breaks down all the individual issues that affect sleep, such as how you eat and exercise, how you handle stress, how you nap, how you engage with technology, and more.
The Power of Tranquility in a Very Noisy World
by Bernie Krause
Our lives are filled with sound, in every moment of every day. It can be difficult to find a quiet moment to recenter and refocus. And while there are plenty of books out there about decluttering our homes, where is the book about decluttering all the noise in our lives? Enter The Power of Tranquility in a Very Noisy World by Dr. Bernie Krause, noted author, musician, and naturalist. With the guidance provided in this book, you will learn methods to fine-tune your surroundings, block out the noise of the outside world, and restore your inner peace.
Radical Longevity
by Ann Louise Gittleman, PhD, CNS
Afraid of getting older and what aging will do to your body? You're not alone. But while some aspects of aging may seem like a foregone conclusion, nutritionist Dr. Ann Louise Gittleman redefines the aging process in her book Radical Longevity: The Powerful Plan to Sharpen Your Brain, Strengthen Your Body, and Reverse the Symptoms of Aging. Eating the right foods and making small lifestyle changes can make all the difference when it comes to your immunity, heart, brain, muscles, joints, skin, hair, and even your sex drive.
The Resistance Training Revolution
by Sal Di Stefano
So you're thinking about adding resistance training to your exercise routine this summer. If so, you need to pick up Sal Di Stefano's The Resistance Training Revolution. In this book, Stefano explains why everyone should make resistance training their primary form of exercise. Weight training is the best way to burn fat, boost metabolism, and avoid injury and illness. Already convinced? This book will also teach you how to optimize you time spent at the gym and get the best results in only 60 minutes a week.
Maximize Your Metabolism
by Noel Maclaren, MD
by Sunita Singh Maclaren
Did you know that it is possible to use your body's response to insulin to boost your metabolism and achieve better health over all? Maximize Your Metabolism by Noel McLaren and Sunita Singh MacLaren will show you how. Everyone fits into one of five body types. Before you get started, this book will take you through a quiz to identify what type you are. Then, the authors break down unique diet and exercise plans based on your body type to help you maximize your metabolism and see health benefits unlike anything you've ever experienced before.
Your Life Depends on It
by Talya Miron-Shatz, PhD
In Your Life Depends on It: What You Can Do to Make Better Choices About Your Health, top decision-making expert Talya Miron-Shatz is ready to help you make better decisions about your health overall. From nutrition to medicine, this book will guide you through all of the pseudo-science cure-alls and psychological traps that exist in the health and wellness industry today. This book is full of actionable advice, and it can serve are you definitive guide to making the right decisions about your health, in every aspect of your life.
