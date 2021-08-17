6 Books to Live Your Best Life This Summer

Did you know that it is possible to use your body's response to insulin to boost your metabolism and achieve better health over all? Maximize Your Metabolism by Noel McLaren and Sunita Singh MacLaren will show you how. Everyone fits into one of five body types. Before you get started, this book will take you through a quiz to identify what type you are. Then, the authors break down unique diet and exercise plans based on your body type to help you maximize your metabolism and see health benefits unlike anything you've ever experienced before.