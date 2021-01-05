You’ve decluttered your personal space, now it’s time to declutter your soundscape.



At a time when noise and chaos compete for every moment of our attention, noted author, musician, and naturalist, Dr. Bernie Krause, introduces us to methods for turning down the clatter in our lives, restoring a sense of contentment, and reclaiming the calm.



Just as some influencers inspire us to tidy up household clutter, The Power of Tranquility in a Very Noisy World takes personal organization a step further – into the sonic realm. Bioacoustician, Bernie Krause, shares healthful tips that identify and reduce the damaging aural assaults that besiege us – incoherent dissonance that impacts our health more than we may realize. With his reassuring guidance, you will be able to fine-tune your surroundings, improve your sense of wellness, reduce anxiety, and restore a sense of inner peace and productivity to your own acoustic space.



The Power of Tranquility in a Very Noisy World is a revelatory and powerful book. Thoroughly researched and accessibly crafted, it’s today’s best quiet guide ­– directing you from a debris field of noise into a more tranquil, connected, and resonant life.

