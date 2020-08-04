Sleep is the most important part of anyone’s journey to a healthy and happy life, and with this book you can learn how to fix your sleep schedule and recover precious hours of relaxation.



If you're like most people, odds are you aren't getting enough sleep. Thanks to shifts in our culture America is in the midst of an epidemic of sleeplessness, and unfortunately, sleep deprivation has bigger consequences than one might think, ranging from irritability, brain fog, and weight gain to serious conditions like hormone dysregulation, heart disease, memory impairment, diabetes, and Alzheimer's.



In Better Sleep, Better You, functional medicine pioneer and sleep expert Frank Lipman, MD, and Casper co-founder Neil Parikh team up to offer a one-stop resource to help you reap the benefits of sleeping well every night. Unlike the dozens of articles offering a "quick fix" for insomnia, Lipman and Parikh understand that there's no such thing as a one-sleep-fits-all solution. By clearly explaining the latest developments in sleep science and all the factors that affect your sleep—including when and how you eat and exercise, how you handle stress, how you nap, and how you engage with technology—Better Sleep, Better You helps readers create a personalized sleep protocol that works for their lifestyle and needs.



Packed with fascinating science, engaging case studies, and easy-to-implement practical advice, Better Sleep, Better You provides everything you need to optimize your sleep, productivity, and happiness—for life.