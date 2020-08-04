Frank Lipman, MD

Frank Lipman, MD is a pioneer and internationally recognized expert in the fields of Integrative and Functional Medicine, as well as the founder and director of Eleven Eleven Wellness Center in New York City, one of the best-known Integrative medicine centers in the country. Frank is a New York Times bestselling author who is dedicated to simplifying a whole- systems approach to optimal health for today’s reader. His most recent books, The New Health Rules and How to Be Well, broke the mold of health books by offering a dynamic and user-friendly guide to building better health one step at a time. It succeeded in reaching beyond the health-book audience and into a broad, general public, perfectly setting the stage for Sleep Well.



Neil Parikh is the Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Casper, the world’s first sleep brand that dominates global e-commerce in addition to having 20 Sleep Shops across North America and selling at retailers such as Target and Hudson’s Bay. Casper has sold mattresses to over a million consumers, with sales topping $400 million in 2018. This year, Casper officially joined the unicorn club, with a valuation exceeding $1 billion. As the son of a sleep doctor, Neil has been perfectly positioned to bridge the gap between the science of sleep and the realities of the sleep industry. He was accepted to medical school at 17, worked on robotics at NASA (where he co-authored 3 patents), and in 2014 launched Casper.

