Talya Miron-Shatz, PhD

Talya Miron-Shatz, PhD., is professor and founding Director of the Center for Medical Decision Making at Ono Academic College in Israel, senior fellow at the Center for Medicine in the Public Interest in New York, and a visiting researcher at the Winton Centre for Risk and Evidence Communication at Cambridge. An international leader in research at the intersection of medicine and behavioral economics, and a s former student of Daniel Kahneman, Miron-Shatz has also taught at Princeton and the University of Pennsylvania. She is the CEO of CureMyWay, an international health consulting firm whose clients include Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and Samsung; and CEO of Buddy&Soul, a digital platform for patient engagement. She lives in Jerusalem.