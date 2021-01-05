A top expert on decision-making explains why it’s so hard to make good choices—and what you and your doctor can do to make better ones



In recent years, we have gained unprecedented control over choices about our health. But these choices are hard and often full of psychological traps. As a result, we’re liable to misuse medication, fall for pseudoscientific cure-alls, and undergo needless procedures.



In Your Life Depends on It, Talya Miron-Shatz explores the preventable ways we make bad choices about everything from nutrition to medication, from pregnancy to end-of-life care. She reveals how the medical system can set us up for success or failure and maps a model for better doctor-patient relationships.



Full of new insights and actionable guidance, this book is the definitive guide to making good choices when you can’t afford to make a bad one.