“I’ve been pushing for people to understand how checklists work and can be made to empower them. Bailey has done precisely this for patients–that is, for all of us.”–Atul Gawande





Whether you’re addressing the rising chaos of a pandemic or preparing for a scheduled surgery, having checklists prepared to guide you through a hospital visit can often mean the difference between comfort and pain, personal and distant care–and even life or death.





In today’s hospital system, many Americans face a series of perplexing obstacles to satisfactory care. Healthcare providers are often so busy with the wide range of patients that they cannot hope to provide the personalized care each patient deserves. Communication issues between staff can result in misdiagnosis or the wrong medicine. Patients and families rely on their medical staff to know and keep track of everything, without realizing that errors can be–and often are–made. In The Patient’s Checklist, Elizabeth Bailey addresses this problem, providing readers with a series of easy-to-use checklists to better manage, monitor, and participate in their own healthcare, including

Before You Go What to Bring During Your Stay Master Medication List Daily Medication Log Daily Journal Discharge Plan Insurance Doctor Contacts Family & Friends Contacts…and more

In this revised edition, Bailey shows us why it is more important than ever to have a protocol, including more tips on hygiene in the hospital. You can trust the medical staff, but you also need to trust yourself or a loved one to be your own best advocate. Whether you’re advocating for yourself or a loved one, The Patient’s Checklist empowers you to take charge of your medical care–and your life.