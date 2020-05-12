A low-carb diet rich in vegetables, with modest portions of meat, eggs, cheese, plain Greek yogurt , and low sugar fruits such as Granny Smith apples, berries, and green crunchy pears

Avoiding “healthy” foods that are actually hurting you: quinoa is a simple carbohydrate you should substitute with cauliflower rice, agave is actually worse for your metabolism than sugar, and probiotics are overrated (instead choose prebiotics, such as artichokes, leaks, and onions).

Sleep: 6-8 hours per night (and recommended testing for sleep apnea).

Exercise: 3+ times per week, as vigorous as you can, for as long as you can.

This book is based on the extraordinary successful program that Dr. Maclaren has prescribed to thousands of patients with great success. Filled with specific guidance and over 30 delicious recipes, Maximize Your Metabolism is the perfect diet for readers who want to lose weight and love their lives every step of the way.

InDr. Maclaren shares a brand new program based on new science about how to use your body’s response to insulin to actually boost your metabolism and easily achieve unprecedented good health.Each of us fits into one of five different body types, based on our bodies’ level of insulin resistance (the book includes an easy self-assessment quiz for readers to identify their type).offers unique diet and exercises plans tailored for each of the five different body types, as well as core recommendations that every type should follow, including: