Sal Di Stefano
Sal Di Stefano is a personal trainer and co-founder of Mind Pump Media and co-host of Mind Pump, an online radio show/podcast that is dedicated to providing truthful fitness and health information. He is also the designer of the Muscular Adaptation Programming System (MAPS). Sal is dedicated to prioritizing health over appearance, and he aims to shift the direction of the fitness industry from aesthetic- and insecurity-based to one based in self-love and self-care.Instagram: @mindpumpsal
By the Author
The Resistance Training Revolution
Why everyone should make resistance training their primary form of exercise--not only for aesthetics, but to be healthier, more energetic and live longer, from the…