Why everyone should make resistance training their primary form of exercise–not only for aesthetics, but to be healthier, more energetic and live longer, from the founder of the popular Mind Pump Podcast

Appealing to the motivational, upgrade your life through fitness audience for bestsellers like Own the Day, Own Your Life by Aubrey Marcus, The Resistance Training Revolution reveals how weight training is the best form of exercise to burn fat, boost metabolism, and avoid injury and illness. This is the first authoritative, comprehensive guidebook from Mind Pump Media, one of the fastest-growing brands in the health and fitness industry.





Building muscle and burning body fat is often one focus and overall health & wellness is often another. The Resistance Training Revolution brings both of those elements together. Mind Pump co-founder Sal Di Stefano blows the lid off the same old “30 minutes of cardio a day” advice, revealing how to optimize your time spent in the gym–at least 2-3 days a week for the average person, following Mind Pump’s Muscular Adaptation Programming System (MAPS)–to transform your health in a way that cardio alone cannot. The book draws on the many recent studies and expert advice from MDs and other health experts (including many guests featured on the Mind Pump podcast) to show the superiority of resistance training for all aspects of health including injury prevention and anti-aging.