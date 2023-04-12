Basic Books Gifts for Dads
Find the perfect gift for dad with this curated Father’s Day reading list.
For the #1 Sports Fan
“A convincing, and faith-restoring, case that genuine, unadulterated miracles can happen in baseball.”
—Washington Post
The epic tale of the five owners who shepherded the NFL through its tumultuous early decades and built the most popular sport in America.
“John Eisenberg tells the fascinating account of how five owners, including the Bears’s George Halas, cut through their disputes and differences to work together to form the foundations of the league.”
—Chicago Tribune
The basis of the Netflix documentary BLOOD BROTHERS, the first book to bring to life the fateful friendship between Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali.
“Absorbing and provocative… An engrossing and important book.”—David Margolick, Wall Street Journal
For the Outdoorsman
*A New York Times Editor’s Choice pick
*Shortlisted for the 2022 Pacific Northwest Book Awards
A beloved natural historian explores how climate change is driving evolution.
—Jonathan Balcombe, New York Times
“An arresting vision of this relentless natural world” (New York Times) by a leading ecologist, who urges us to heed nature’s iron laws.
“A fascinating, shocking, and inspiring guide to the future by one of the most creative and eloquent biologists of our time. Dunn’s book is packed full of insight from the latest scientific discoveries about the wonders and troubles of the living Earth.”
—David George Haskell, author of The Forest Unseen
The New York Times best-selling account of how coyotes—long the target of an extermination policy—spread to every corner of the United States
Finalist for the PEN/E.O. Wilson Literary Science Writing Award
“A masterly synthesis of scientific research and personal observation.”
—Wall Street Journal
For the History Buff
A magisterial intellectual history of the last century of American conservatism.
“Continetti captures beautifully the ad hoc, rearguard nature of American conservatism.”
—Wall Street Journal
An essential new history of Central Europe, the contested lands so often at the heart of world history.“An unparalleled resource for anyone concerned about the future of Europe and the history of its nations.”
—Library Journal, starred review
A riveting account of the five most crucial days in twentieth-century diplomatic history: from Pearl Harbor to Hitler’s declaration of war on the United States.“An engaging and insightful account of the forces that shaped Hitler’s fateful decision.”
—Wall Street Journal
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 18, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
A new history of Assyria, the ancient civilization that set the model for future empires.
“A sweeping, delightfully readable effort to remind us of Assyria’s place in history…Mr. Frahm balances a clear-eyed account of Assyria’s gruesome politics with empathetic portraits of everyday life.”
—Wall Street Journal
Experience one of the greatest adventure stories of the modern age in this New York Times bestseller: the harrowing tale of British explorer Ernest Shackleton’s 1914 attempt to reach the South Pole.
“One of the most gripping, suspenseful, intense stories anyone will ever read.”
—Chicago Tribune
For the Entrepreneur
A history of how corporate innovation has shaped society, from ancient Rome to Silicon Valley.
Named a Best Book of 2022 by The Economist and the Financial Times
“Magnuson eloquently explains how issues such as principal-agent problems, competition law and environmental and labour rights have cropped up throughout history.”
—The Economist
An instant New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestseller from one of the world’s leading economists, offering a grand narrative of the century that made us richer than ever, but left us unsatisfied
“A magisterial history.”
—Paul Krugman
Named a Best Book of 2022 by Financial Times * Economist * Fast Company
The bestselling citizen’s guide to economics.
“Clear and concise… Among economists of the past thirty years, Thomas Sowell stands very proud indeed.”
—Wall Street Journal