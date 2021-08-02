Matthew Continetti
Matthew Continetti is a journalist and intellectual historian of the Right. He is a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, the founding editor of the Washington Free Beacon, and a columnist for Commentary magazine. The author of The Persecution of Sarah Palin and The K Street Gang, he lives in Virginia.Read More
By the Author
The Right
A magisterial intellectual history of the last century of American conservatismWhen most people think of the history of modern conservatism, they think of Ronald Reagan.…