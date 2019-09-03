Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Martyn Rady
Martyn Rady is Masaryk professor of Central European history at University College London. A leading expert on Central Europe, he is the author of The Habsburg Empire: A Very Short Introduction, The Emperor Charles V, and other books on Hungarian and Romanian history. He lives in Kent, UK.
By the Author
The Habsburgs
The definitive history of the dynasty that dominated Europe for centuriesIn The Habsburgs, Martyn Rady tells the epic story of a dynasty and the world…