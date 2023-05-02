Orders over $45 ship FREE

The Middle Kingdoms
The Middle Kingdoms

A New History of Central Europe

by Martyn Rady

On Sale

May 2, 2023

Page Count

656 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781541619784

Genre

Nonfiction / History / Europe / Germany

Description

An essential new history of Central Europe, the contested lands so often at the heart of world history  
 
Central Europe has long been infamous as a region beset by war, a place where empires clashed and world wars began. In The Middle Kingdoms, Martyn Rady offers the definitive history of the region, demonstrating that Central Europe has always been more than merely the fault line between West and East. Even as Central European powers warred with their neighbors, the region developed its own cohesive identity and produced tremendous accomplishments in politics, society, and culture. Central Europeans launched the Reformation and Romanticism, developed the philosophy of the Renaissance and the Enlightenment, and advanced some of the twentieth century’s most important artistic movements. 
 
Drawing on a lifetime of research and scholarship, The Middle Kingdoms tells as never before the captivating story of two thousand years of Central Europe’s history and its enduring significance in world affairs.

