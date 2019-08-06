The MVP Machine

How the 2017 Astros and 2018 Red Sox used cutting-edge technology to win the World Series

How undersized afterthoughts José Altuve and Mookie Betts became big sluggers and MVPs

How polarizing pitcher Trevor Bauer made himself a Cy Young contender

How new analytical tools have overturned traditional pitching and hitting techniques

How a wave of young talent is making MLB both better than ever and arguably worse to watch

Instead of out-drafting, out-signing, and out-trading their rivals, baseball’s best minds have turned to out-opponents, gaining greater edges than ever by perfecting prospects and eking extra runs out of older athletes who were once written off. Lindbergh and Sawchik take us inside the transformation of former fringe hitters into home-run kings, show how washed-up pitchers have emerged as aces, and document how coaching and scouting are being turned upside down.charts the future of a sport and offers a lesson that goes beyond baseball: Success stems not from focusing on finished products, but from making the most of untapped potential.