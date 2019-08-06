Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The MVP Machine
How Baseball's New Nonconformists Are Using Data to Build Better Players
Move over, Moneyball — a cutting-edge look at major league baseball’s next revolution: the high-tech quest to build better players.
As bestselling authors Ben Lindbergh and Travis Sawchik reveal in The MVP Machine, the Moneyball era is over. Fifteen years after Michael Lewis brought the Oakland Athletics’ groundbreaking team-building strategies to light, every front office takes a data-driven approach to evaluating players, and the league’s smarter teams no longer have a huge advantage in valuing past performance.
Lindbergh and Sawchik’s behind-the-scenes reporting reveals:
Lindbergh and Sawchik’s behind-the-scenes reporting reveals:
- How the 2017 Astros and 2018 Red Sox used cutting-edge technology to win the World Series
- How undersized afterthoughts José Altuve and Mookie Betts became big sluggers and MVPs
- How polarizing pitcher Trevor Bauer made himself a Cy Young contender
- How new analytical tools have overturned traditional pitching and hitting techniques
- How a wave of young talent is making MLB both better than ever and arguably worse to watch
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use