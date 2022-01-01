Orders over $45 ship FREE
Stephen Vladeck
Stephen Vladeck holds the Charles Alan Wright Chair in Federal Courts at the University of Texas School of Law. His work has been published in the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, and Slate. He has argued before the Supreme Court and has been CNN’s Supreme Court analyst since 2013. Vladeck lives in Austin, Texas.
By the Author
The Shadow Docket
An acclaimed legal scholar exposes the Supreme Court’s increasing use of unsigned, unexplained orders to change the law—all behind closed doors The Supreme Court has…