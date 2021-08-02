The Right
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

The Right

The Hundred Year War For American Conservatism

by Matthew Continetti

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781541600508

USD: $35  /  CAD: $44

ON SALE: April 19th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / History / United States / 21st Century

PAGE COUNT: 528

Select a format:

Hardcover
ebook Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

A magisterial intellectual history of the last century of American conservatism

When most people think of the history of modern conservatism, they think of Ronald Reagan. Yet this narrow view leaves many to question: How did Donald Trump win the presidency? And what is the future of the Republican Party?

In The Right, Matthew Continetti gives a sweeping account of movement conservatism’s evolution, from the Progressive Era through the present. He tells the story of how conservatism began as networks of intellectuals, developing and institutionalizing a vision that grew over time, until they began to buckle under new pressures, resembling national populist movements. Drawing out the tensions between the desire for mainstream acceptance and the pull of extremism, Continetti argues that the more one studies conservatism’s past, the more one becomes convinced of its future.

Deeply researched and brilliantly told, The Right is essential reading for anyone looking to understand American conservatism.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews