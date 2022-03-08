*A New York Times Editor's Choice pick
*Shortlisted for the 2022 Pacific Northwest Book Awards
A beloved natural historian explores how climate change is driving evolution
In Hurricane Lizards and Plastic Squid, biologist Thor Hanson tells the remarkable story of how plants and animals are responding to climate change: adjusting, evolving, and sometimes dying out. Anole lizards have grown larger toe pads, to grip more tightly in frequent hurricanes. Warm waters have caused the development of Humboldt squid to alter so dramatically that fishermen mistake them for different species. Brown pelicans have moved north, and long-spined sea urchins south, to find cooler homes. And when coral reefs sicken, they leave no territory worth fighting for, so aggressive butterfly fish transform instantly into pacifists.
A story of hope, resilience, and risk, Hurricane Lizards and Plastic Squid is natural history for readers of Bernd Heinrich, Robin Wall Kimmerer, and David Haskell. It is also a reminder of how unpredictable climate change is as it interacts with the messy lattice of life.
responding to the climate threat. Alaskan bears are taking advantage of early ripening elderberries to supplement their salmon diet. Humboldt squid are maintaining their numbers by shrinking in size and shortening their life spans. Butterflyfish – territorial aggressors – are turning into ‘pacifists’ to conserve energy on the nutrient depleted reefs. These species, Hanson suggests, have the necessary ‘plasticity’ to survive, and acknowledging this is essential, he argues, because conservation resources are finite: we simply cannot save everything.”
“One of our finest writers of literary natural history takes on the most crucial topic of our times—how will life itself respond to a warming world? —and brings back answers both utterly beguiling and strangely reassuring. This is arguably the most significant discussion of the biology of global warming I know, brought to us in the intelligent, wise, and beautiful prose we've come to rely upon Thor Hanson to deliver. If you read only one book on climate change this year, let it be this one.”—Robert Michael Pyle, Ph.D., author of Wintergreen and Nature Matrix
—Lyanda Lynn Haupt, author of Rooted and Mozart's Starling