

This perennial Easter favorite has delighted children since Gene Autry first recorded “Here Comes Peter Cottontail” in 1950. Since then, its popularity has increased, making Peter Cottontail one of the most recognized and beloved Easter characters ever created. Now little ones can listen to the bouncy, happy tune by pushing the sound button on this sturdy board book. Children and their parents will soon find themselves singing along as the song plays.

