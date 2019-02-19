Here Comes Peter Cottontail!
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Here Comes Peter Cottontail!

by Steve Nelson

by Jack Rollins

Worthy Kids

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Board book / ISBN-13: 9780824916862

USD: $9.99  /  CAD: $12.99

ON SALE: February 12th 2019

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Easter & Lent

PAGE COUNT: 18

Select a format:

Board book
Board book Board book Trade Paperback
This book will have little ones “hoppin’ down the bunny trail” with Peter Cottontail, one of Easter’s most beloved icons.

The words of this perennial Easter favorite spring to life in this charmingly illustrated book about Easter’s favorite bunny.

A perennial Easter favorite, “Here Comes Peter Cottontail” has delighted children since Gene Autry first recorded the song in 1950. Today Peter Cottontail, now over a half-century old, is one of the most recognized and beloved Easter characters ever created. This sturdy book introduces little ones to Easter’s favorite bunny with charming illustrations and the song’s bouncy lyrics. With a durable design and beloved character, this book will be enjoyed by families for years to come.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews