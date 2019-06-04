Rick Steves Snapshot Naples & the Amalfi Coast

You can count on Rick Steves to tell you what you really need to know when traveling in Naples and the Amalfi Coast.





In this compact guide, Rick Steves covers the essentials of Naples and the Amalfi Coast, including Pompeii, Vesuvius, Positano, and the town of Amalfi. Visit Naples’ Archaeological Museum, the Pompeii Forum, or the cathedrals and beaches of the Amalfi coast. You’ll get Rick’s firsthand advice on the best sights, eating, sleeping, and nightlife, and the maps and self-guided tours will ensure you make the most of your experience. More than just reviews and directions, a Rick Steves Snapshot guide is a tour guide in your pocket.





Rick Steves Snapshot guides consist of excerpted chapters from Rick Steves European country guidebooks. Snapshot guides are a great choice for travelers visiting a specific city or region, rather than multiple European destinations. These slim guides offer all of Rick’s up-to-date advice on what sights are worth your time and money. They include good-value hotel and restaurant recommendations, with no introductory information (such as overall trip planning, when to go, and travel practicalities).