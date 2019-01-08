Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rick Steves French Phrase Book & Dictionary
Bonjour! From ordering steak frites in Paris to making new friends in Nice, it helps to speak some of the native tongue in France. Rick Steves offers well-tested French words and phrases that come in handy in a variety of situations. Inside you’ll find:Read More
- Helpful phrases for everyday circumstances, complete with phonetic spelling
- An English-French and French-English dictionary
- Tips for small talk and local lingo with Rick’s signature sense of humor
- A tear-out cheat sheet for continued language practice as you sip wine at a brasserie (no internet connection required!)
