Rick Steves French Phrase Book & Dictionary

Bonjour! From ordering steak frites in Paris to making new friends in Nice, it helps to speak some of the native tongue in France. Rick Steves offers well-tested French words and phrases that come in handy in a variety of situations. Inside you’ll find:
  • Helpful phrases for everyday circumstances, complete with phonetic spelling
  • An English-French and French-English dictionary
  • Tips for small talk and local lingo with Rick’s signature sense of humor
  • A tear-out cheat sheet for continued language practice as you sip wine at a brasserie (no internet connection required!)
Informative, concise, and practical, Rick Steves French Phrase Book & Dictionary is an essential item for any traveler’s sac à dos.
Genre: Nonfiction / Foreign Language Study / French

On Sale: September 3rd 2019

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 456

ISBN-13: 9781641711876

