The Tiny Book of Tiny Pleasures
The Tiny Book of Tiny Pleasures

by Irene Smit

by Astrid van der Hulst

by Editors of Flow magazine

Illustrated by Deborah van der Schaaf

On Sale

Apr 4, 2017

Page Count

400 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781523502141

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Mindfulness & Meditation

Description

A perfect gift book filled with whimsical, colorful illustrations, short lists, cheerful prompts, recipes, and fun facts, The Tiny Book of Tiny Pleasures is the sweetest reminder imaginable that it’s the little things in life that make us happy. Little things like sharing tea with a friend. An ice cream cone with sprinkles. Finding a forgotten item of clothing in the closet. The smell in the air right after a summer rain.

Created by the editors of Flow magazine, The Tiny Book of Tiny Pleasures is a celebration of slowing down and appreciating the simple moments of life—all you have to do is take notice.


 

