God Made Me

God Made Me

by

I am special because God made ME.

Clive helps his brother Ian learn that he is special because God made him!

Featuring beloved characters Clive & Ian from the bestselling video series Buck Denver Asks…What’s in the Bible? comes a new series of fun, easy-to-read board books designed just for preschoolers. Written by bestselling children’s book author, Hannah Hall, this series features charming illustrations and helps parents teach their children about God’s Creation and His love for them.

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Religious / Christian / Learning Concepts

On Sale: January 8th 2019

Price: $8.99 / $10.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 24

ISBN-13: 9781546034841

JellyTelly Press
Buck Denver Asks... What's in the Bible?