In You Can Do It, Bunny! Little Bunny is excited to start doing things on his own. He wants to make his bed, pour his own cereal, and ride a bike, but can he do it? Bunny bravely faces new tasks and discovers that even if he spills some cereal or puts his shirt on backwards, he can do lots of things all by himself. Throughout the book, bunny is encouraged by the refrain “You can do it, Bunny!” and two proud parents. A raised applique of Little Bunny peeks through the die-cut cover, welcoming children into the story. Playful illustrations and encouraging repetition make this board book a wonderful resource for little ones learning new things.