Good Night Owl

Owl tries his best to wrap up his night and settle in for a long sleep–after moving past a few bumps in the road—in this Geisel Honor-winning, giggle-worthy bedtime story.
Will Owl ever get a good night's sleep? He's ready for bed, but as soon as he settles in, he hears a strange noise. He looks everywhere—in his cupboard, underneath the floorboards—even in his walls. He'll never get to sleep unless he can figure out what's going on! But as he's busy tearing his house apart, he doesn't notice one tiny, squeaky, mouse-shaped detail—the culprit!
Every observant young reader will point again and again to the answer to Owl's persistent question, laughing all along the way. From the creator of The Watermelon Seed comes another pitch-perfect tale that's empowering, engaging, and entertaining.
"Entertaining bedtime drama that works equally well for new readers and for sharing aloud." —Horn Book
"A funny tale about stress and an ever-upping ante, with a comforting end." —Kirkus Reviews
"Entertaining bedtime drama that works equally well for new readers and for sharing aloud."—Horn Book
"A funny tale about stress and an ever-upping ante, with a comforting end."—Kirkus Reviews
"Kids will be greatly amused by Pizzoli's latest effort."—School Library Journal
"Pizzoli's bright colors, mid-century modern details, and fuzz outlines offer a zingy counterbalance to Owl's increasingly frazzled mental state."—Publishers Weekly