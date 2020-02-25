Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Good Night Owl
An eBook with Audio
Owl is ready for bed. But as soon as he settles in, he hears a strange noise. He’ll never get to sleep unless he can figure out what’s going on!Read More
* “It’s an expert debut…”
* “Children will love this hilarious book…The story has broad appeal, making it a great first purchase.”
“The illustrations, done in a graphic, flat-color style with simple linework, recall the cheerful stylings of Ed Emberley and Roger Hargreaves. While Pizzoli uses the computer to arrange his compositions, he takes extra care to hand print the pieces. Done in a three-color printing, the silk screen offers a toothiness to the page, giving fruit, animal and emotions more substance.”
“With a sharp graphic sensibility, vibrant design, and adept characterization, Pizzoli spins the simple premise into a sweet confection, ripe with broad humor.”
He looks everywhere-in his cupboard, underneath the floorboards-even in his walls. But while he’s busy tearing his house apart, he doesn’t notice one tiny, squeaky, mouse-shaped detail. . . . Will Owl ever get a good night’s sleep?
Praise for Templeton Gets His Wish
“Cheerful entertainment, with just a touch of snark.”
“Cheerful entertainment, with just a touch of snark.”
“Templeton…conveys intense emotion with a few simple lines and very bright colors, as his tale reflects the endearing aspects of a small child’s struggles to behave.”
“Templeton is a celebration of independence, and of our complex feelings about those we love.”
Praise for Number One Sam
“Pizzoli’s zingy ice-pop colors and dramatically varied page compositions take home the blue ribbon.”
* “[A] class act.”
* “[A]nother winner from Pizzoli.”
* “[A]nother winner from Pizzoli.”
* “‘[A] popular choice at storytimes.” –School Library Journal
“Pizzoli’s talent with color, easy-to-read words, and humor is something to behold . . . This one does it all.”
“[T]his will zoom off shelves.”
Praise for The Watermelon Seed
Winner of the 2014 Theodor Seuss Geisel Award
“Pizzoli legitimizes childish anxieties but also slyly exaggerates each worry to highlight the humor.”
* “It’s an expert debut…”
* “Children will love this hilarious book…The story has broad appeal, making it a great first purchase.”
“The illustrations, done in a graphic, flat-color style with simple linework, recall the cheerful stylings of Ed Emberley and Roger Hargreaves. While Pizzoli uses the computer to arrange his compositions, he takes extra care to hand print the pieces. Done in a three-color printing, the silk screen offers a toothiness to the page, giving fruit, animal and emotions more substance.”
“With a sharp graphic sensibility, vibrant design, and adept characterization, Pizzoli spins the simple premise into a sweet confection, ripe with broad humor.”
Edition: Enhanced Edition
"With a sharp graphic sensibility, vibrant design, and adept characterization, Pizzoli spins the simple premise into a sweet confection, ripe with broad humor."—Booklist Online
"Pizzoli legitimizes childish anxieties but also slyly exaggerates each worry to highlight the humor."—New York Times
* "It's an expert debut..."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
Winner of the 2014 Theodor Seuss Geisel Award
"The illustrations, done in a graphic, flat-color style with simple linework, recall the cheerful stylings of Ed Emberley and Roger Hargreaves. While Pizzoli uses the computer to arrange his compositions, he takes extra care to hand print the pieces. Done in a three-color printing, the silk screen offers a toothiness to the page, giving fruit, animal and emotions more substance."—Kirkus Reviews
"Pizzoli's follow-up to the 2014 Geisel Award winning The Watermelon Seed . . . pull[s] off a far more emotional feat than you'd expect."—Booklist
"Pizzoli's talent with color, easy-to-read words, and humor is something to behold . . . This one does it all."—Horn Book
"Pizzoli's zingy ice-pop colors and dramatically varied page compositions take home the blue ribbon."—New York Times
"[T]his will zoom off shelves."—Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books
* "'[A] popular choice at storytimes."—School Library Journal
* "[A] class act."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
* "[A]nother winner from Pizzoli."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
"Cheerful entertainment, with just a touch of snark."—Publishers Weekly
"Templeton is a celebration of independence, and of our complex feelings about those we love."—Horn Book
"Templeton...conveys intense emotion with a few simple lines and very bright colors, as his tale reflects the endearing aspects of a small child's struggles to behave."—Booklist
* "Children will love this hilarious book...The story has broad appeal, making it a great first purchase."—School Library Journal, starred review
