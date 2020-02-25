Good Night Owl

He looks everywhere-in his cupboard, underneath the floorboards-even in his walls. But while he’s busy tearing his house apart, he doesn’t notice one tiny, squeaky, mouse-shaped detail. . . . Will Owl ever get a good night’s sleep?



Owl is ready for bed. But as soon as he settles in, he hears a strange noise. He’ll never get to sleep unless he can figure out what’s going on!