Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Greg Pizzoli

Greg Pizzoli is an author and illustrator from Philadelphia. He is the author of The Book Hog; This Story Is for You; The 12 Days of Christmas; Good Night Owl, a Theodor Seuss Geisel Honor book; Templeton Gets His Wish, Number One Sam; and The Watermelon Seed, which received the Theodor Seuss Geisel Award. Visit him at http://www.gregpizzoli.com.
Read More Arrow Icon

World of Reading Level 1