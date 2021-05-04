Baloney and Friends: Going Up!
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Baloney and Friends: Going Up!

by

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780316337656

USD: $7.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: January 11th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Comics & Graphic Novels / Animals

PAGE COUNT: 96

Select a format:

Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover
In the second book of this easy-to-read graphic novel series from an award-winning creator, four funny animal friends and their wacky adventures "will inspire young readers to write and draw their own stories" (Dav Pilkey).

Baloney and friends will have newly independent readers giggling their way through more day-to-day adventures in the second book of this pitch-perfect graphic novel series. Whether it's writing the lyrics to their own original theme song, having an epic sleepover in a tent, experimenting with an incredible new device that lets them reach for the sky, or thinking deep (or deeply funny) thoughts about the world around them, this new collection of three tales and mini-comics will have you cheering and rooting for Baloney the pig, Bizz the bumblebee, Peanut the horse, and everyone's favorite grumpy rabbit, Krabbit! And at the end, readers will learn to draw each character with different facial expressions and emotions by following clear step-by-step instructions.

A sure bet for Elephant and Piggie fans who are ready for the next step up or want to make the move to comics." —Booklist

Don't miss the other Baloney & Friends books:
Baloney and Friends
Baloney and Friends: Dream Big!

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews