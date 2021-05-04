Baloney and Friends: Going Up!

Baloney and friends will have newly independent readers giggling their way through more day-to-day adventures in the second book of this pitch-perfect graphic novel series. Whether it's writing the lyrics to their own original theme song, having an epic sleepover in a tent, experimenting with an incredible new device that lets them reach for the sky, or thinking deep (or deeply funny) thoughts about the world around them, this new collection of three tales and mini-comics will have you cheering and rooting for Baloney the pig, Bizz the bumblebee, Peanut the horse, and everyone's favorite grumpy rabbit, Krabbit! And at the end, readers will learn to draw each character with different facial expressions and emotions by following clear step-by-step instructions.

A sure bet for Elephant and Piggie fans who are ready for the next step up or want to make the move to comics." —Booklist

Don't miss the other Baloney & Friends books:

Baloney and Friends

Baloney and Friends: Dream Big!