Pepper & Boo: Paws Up for Joy! (A Graphic Novel)

Charise Mericle Harper (Crafty Cat, Just Grace, Fashion Kitty) delivers another hilarious and charming early graphic novel series starring Pepper and Boo, two darling dogs, and their suspicious housemate, the Cat.

Pepper and Boo are two dogs who love to celebrate. What could be more special than a day in the house without the Cat! The dogs can play with their toys and dance for treats and the cat will not come running. Hooray, the cat is outside.

The Cat knows about special things too. Special things can be big, but sometimes special things can also be small. Like a sunny day after lots of rain, a yummy smell, a little bug, or even a sweet sound. When you look, there are joys to be found.

At the end of the day there is one last surprise – the feeling of family.