Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
Shopping Cart
Reggie: Kid Penguin (A Graphic Novel)
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around June 6, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Fans of Babymouse and Owly will love this early graphic novel series about the everyday adventures and high jinks of Reginald “Reggie” Guinn, a little kid penguin with a big personality!
Reggie is just like any other kid: always looking for fun and adventure! But Reggie’s curious, playful side sometimes gets him into trouble. Like when he tries to give himself a haircut before picture day…and ends up gluing his feathers back on his head! Or when he sneaks a mouthful of cookie dough from the kitchen…then feels the sun baking cookies in his tummy! Or when his babysitter puts him on a kid leash while they walk to the park…and he rebels by acting like a dog!
Reggie: Kid Penguin is a collection of six silly stories that explore kid-friendly themes, all through the eyes of a lovable, spunky penguin.
Reggie is just like any other kid: always looking for fun and adventure! But Reggie’s curious, playful side sometimes gets him into trouble. Like when he tries to give himself a haircut before picture day…and ends up gluing his feathers back on his head! Or when he sneaks a mouthful of cookie dough from the kitchen…then feels the sun baking cookies in his tummy! Or when his babysitter puts him on a kid leash while they walk to the park…and he rebels by acting like a dog!
Reggie: Kid Penguin is a collection of six silly stories that explore kid-friendly themes, all through the eyes of a lovable, spunky penguin.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use